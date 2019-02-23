2019 Gibraltar Drama Festival

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, have announced the 2019 Gibraltar Drama Festival will take place from Monday 18th to Saturday 23rd March 2019.

All performances will take place at the Ince’s Hall. A total of 13 plays will be presented as follows:

Monday 18th March 2019 – 7:00pm Ince’s Hall Theatre

1. GAMPA Teens presents: ‘The Audition’ a comedy/drama by Don Zolidis (U)

2. Rock Theatre presents: ‘Bothered and Bewildered’ a comedy/drama by Gail Young (PG)

Tuesday 19th March 2019 – 7.00pm Ince’s Hall Theatre

1. Cubs Theatre presents: ‘Three’ a drama by Harriet Braun (PG)

2. Trafalgar Theatre Group presents: ‘The Sociable Plover’ a drama by Tim Whitnall (PG)

Wednesday 20th March 2019 – 7:00pm Ince’s Hall Theatre

1. GAMPA Infants presents: ‘Olympic Ode’ a poem sketch by Sue Russell (U)

2. GAMPA Juniors presents: ‘Small Fry’ a fable by Neil Duffield (U)

3. The Magazine Studio presents: ‘Befriending Bertha’ a comedy by Kerry Muir (U)

4. The Magazine Studio presents: 'Blink' a comedy/drama by Phil Porter (PG)

Thursday 21st March 2019 – 7:00pm Ince’s Hall Theatre

1. Gampa Seniors presents: ‘The Train’ a drama by Christian Santos (U)

2. Trafalgar Theatre Group presents: ‘The Droitwich Discovery’ a comedy by Nick War Burton (U)

Friday 22nd March 2019 – 7:00pm Ince’s Hall Theatre

1. White Light Theatre presents: ‘Distorted’ a drama by Jackie Villa (15+)

2. Medway Little Theatre Youth Company presents: ‘Innocence’ a drama by Sam Rapp (PG)

3. Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘PopStar’ a television drama by Julian Felice (PG)

Saturday 23rd March 2019 – 7.30pm

GALA NIGHT – The Finals Night will include the top two or three plays and will include the winning play of the Festival, followed by the awards ceremony.

The Adjudicator will give a short delivery about each performance at the end of every session.

Tickets for the festival will be on sale on weekdays at the John Mackintosh Hall as from Wednesday 27th February 2019, between 9.30am and 4.30pm.

During performance days, tickets will be on sale at the venue an hour before the session begins. Tickets are priced as follows:

Each Performance Session – £5.00

Gala Night – £10.00

Season Ticket - £30.00

Student Season Ticket - £20.00

