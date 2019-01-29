CHAMP Free Cooking Session - Photo Report

CHAMP (Children, Healthy and Active! Multi-Agency Programme) a GHA initiative, recently organised a free cooking session for children between the age of 8-12 years.

The cooking session was held in the catering facility by Westside school. Children were invited to cook 2 dishes with a parent/guardian and all the necessary ingredients were provided by Eroski Supermarket, who also sponsored the event.

A spokesperson for the initiative said that "The purpose is to give confidence to the children in the kitchen and teach them that foods people see as unhealthy can be made healthy by choosing the right ingredients and ensuring portion control is kept."