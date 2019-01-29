HM Customs Arrest Local Man & Seize 750 Cartons of Cigarettes

Following a routine patrol in the area of Waterport Road, HM Customs seized 750 cartons of cigarettes and a locally registered vehicle.

The incident took place on Monday 28 January at around 05:10 hrs when the officers observed a local registered vehicle acting suspiciously. The officers said they saw what appeared to be master cases of cigarettes within the car and summoned the driver to stop. A chase ensued ending in the vehicle being stopped by the end of Emmerson’s Place. An inspection of the vehicle’s interior confirmed the officers’ suspicions, resulting in the arrest of the driver for the possession and transportation of a commercial amount of cigarettes and the seizure of a Motorola radio transceiver.

In a separate incident, HM Customs officers seized a 4.2m RHIB and a 40hp outboard at Catalan Bay. Inquiries continue.