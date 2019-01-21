Youth Service Dramatherapy Workshops

Last Saturday the Youth Service joined up with the experienced and qualified Dramatherapist, Nyree Robinson, to run a series of age-appropriate workshops.

The workshops aimed to educate young people about healthy relationships. Through creativity and dramatherapy games, members explored issues and themes around respect, personal / body boundaries and interpersonal relationships.

Over 30 members engaged positively in the workshops and understood the concept of what a healthy relationship is. Healthy relationships are vital to mental and emotional well-being, and it is important that young people are provided with the right educational tools to help them at each state of their development.