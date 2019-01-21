Gibraltar Homes Powered by LNG

Households in Gibraltar have used electricity generated by Liquefied Natural Gas for the first time ever.

For 30 minutes between 11:45am and 12:15pm on Saturday, Engine No5 generated power and fed 5mw of electricity into the distribution system.

Government have said this was the first of the tests to one of the dual engines, and commissioning will continue over the next few weeks.

Minister for Energy John Cortes commented: “It is a privilege to witness the first ever generation of power in Gibraltar with Liquefied Natural Gas. These are the cleanest, least polluting 5mw of electricity ever produced in Gibraltar. Gibraltar must be proud of what we are achieving here.”