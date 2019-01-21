New St Martin’s School Plans Approved

The finalised plans for the new St Martin’s School were approved and signed on Friday at the Department of Education. The plans, which now include detailed layouts, are for a school that will cater for all the needs of the students, with a range of facilities to include a hydrotherapy pool, large playing area, gym, and extensive therapy areas.

Government have said the designs have been developed by GCA Architects, with full involvement of the teaching profession.

The school will be located at what are currently the playing fields at Westside School. A spokesperson said the site investigations are complete and construction is expected to begin within weeks.

The signing was carried out after a presentation of the plans to the senior team at the Education Department and St Martin’s. Present at the signing ceremony were the Minister for Education John Cortes, Director of Education Jackie Mason, the Department’s Estates Director Derek Alman, St Martin’s Head Teacher Annabelle Felipes, Senior Education Advisor Keri Scott, and Deputy Head Michael George.

Annabelle Felipes stated: “I am so very grateful for this. It is a dream come true. This gives us a huge opportunity to advance special education and provide the educational facilities that are students and dedicated staff deserve”.

Jackie Mason commented: “We move towards the future of inclusive education where every student will be able to develop and progress to achieve their goals with the right support in the education system.”

Minister for Education John Cortes added: “This is one of the most exciting steps yet taken as we move Education forward in Gibraltar. St Martin’s is in such dire need of moving to the level that our children deserve. I want to thank the teachers, all the other staff, and most importantly parents and families, for the patience and understanding that they have shown while we have been developing this project, looking at all the options, and listening closely to all. It is now at a stage where we will soon be able to see it growing right before our eyes. I simply can’t wait!”