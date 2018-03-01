Queen’s Birthday Garden Party 2018

The Queen’s Birthday Garden Party 2018 will be held in the Convent on the evening of Thursday 7th June 2018.

A number of invitations will be reserved for members of the Public. Anyone who would like to apply for an invitation is requested to contact the Convent on 200 45440 or alternatively to email their name, the name of their spouse/guest, address and contact telephone number to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The closing date for receipt of applications is Friday 6th April, after which date a draw will be held to determine the allocation of places. Successful applicants will receive their invitations shortly thereafter.

“Opening up the Convent and making it more accessible to the Gibraltarian Public is always a special event. As ever, we are looking forward to applications, particularly from those who have not had the chance previously to attend,” said His Excellency the Governor. “The Queen’s Birthday Garden Party is a real annual highlight for us and we will be delighted to welcome new faces to the Convent Gardens for what always proves to be an enjoyable, fun and poignant occasion.”