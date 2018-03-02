Reports of Major Rock Fall on East Side

Photos and video footage of a major rock fall taken place within the last hour have been circulating social media channels.

Videos circulating WhatsApp messenger service, show a large chunk of rock dislodging itself from the cliff face directly opposite the residential estate, Beach View Terraces and crashing onto the ground below, generating a cloud of dust and rubble, and causing some serious damage to the area directly underneath. The Bus Stop that stands on the opposite side of the road seems to have been hit by falling rock too. Thankfully, there have been no reports so far, of any injuries sustained by members of the public.

It is believed Emergency Services have now sectioned off the area, and people are being advised to stay indoors.