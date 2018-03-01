New Bill to set up ‘Gibraltar Police Federation’

The ‘Gibraltar Police Association’, which comprises members of the Royal Gibraltar Police, is set to be formally replaced by the ‘Gibraltar Police Federation’, following a Bill brought before Parliament by the Minister for Health, Care and Justice, Neil F. Costa MP.

This legislation will provide a legal framework to establish and regulate the Federation. The Association has been lately working in the spirit of such an arrangement.

The ‘Gibraltar Police Federation’ will become a completely independent body, providing its members with a forum to raise matters with the Commissioner, the Authority, and/or HM Government of Gibraltar, which are deemed to potentially affect the welfare and efficiency of the Royal Gibraltar Police.

A new set of regulations, devised by the Federation, HM Government of Gibraltar and His Excellency the Governor, will also be introduced, to repeal the current Gibraltar Police Association regulations. Other than replacing Section 79 of the Police Act, the new regulations will govern the procedures and functions of the Federation. This will include the establishment of two full-time convener posts, to be held by the chairman and secretary of the Federation, and the obligation to keep proper accounting systems.

Chairman of the Gibraltar Police Association, Mr Henry Bautista, stated: “The Association thanks the Chief Minister, the Minister for Justice and HM Government of Gibraltar for their continued support and is pleased to announce that this modern concept will provide the necessary legal platform in voicing and recognising its members concerns. A view welcomed and shared by all.”

Minister Costa commented on the Bill: “It is important to establish the Gibraltar Police Federation and for this body to be officially recognised as an independent entity, to represent our officers and to work closely with the Commissioner and Government. The Federation will serve to identify and raise any matters for the benefit of our police force. I very much look forward to continue working with the Association and the newly constituted Police Federation, once established.”