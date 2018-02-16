Nature Reserve Improvement Works

The Gibraltar Nature Reserve Management Team and specialist contractors are presently carrying out improvement works to different parts of the Upper Rock Nature Reserve.

Works at Mediterranean Steps have recently been completed, aimed at improving the safety of a section of the popular path that was giving cause for concern due to shifting gravel. Efforts are now shifting to St. Michael's Road where the existing balustrades are being removed and new ones installed in keeping with the revamped design for the Upper Rock. These works will result in a much needed improvement to the area and will complement the works carried out to date at Douglas Path and the upcoming Skywalk. Replacement of further damaged balustrades are planned in a phased basis.



In addition, Lower St Michael’s Cave is being cleared of accretions, and new lighting is being installed and old cables removed.



During the next few weeks, the teams will continue to carry out general maintenance works in the Upper Rock, under the close supervision of the Department of the Environment, Heritage and Climate Change. Particular emphasis will also be placed on upgrading picnic areas, installing new bins and creating new habitats to increase biodiversity. Other areas within and outside the reserve will also be tackled including Europa Foreshore, green areas near Europa Advance Road and the Northern Talus.



Minister for the Environment and Climate Change John Cortes commented, “The Upper Rock is now improving all the time as a natural asset for Gibraltar, enjoyed by the community and visitors alike, as well as for the wildlife that inhabits it. This work is ongoing and will continue.”