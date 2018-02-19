Supervision Skills Training for Local Counsellors

A group of qualified Counsellors from Gibraltar recently attended a Counselling Supervision course in the UK.

The course was delivered by Dr Paul Grantham Consultant Clinical Psychologist. It is an approved Certificate in Clinical Supervision meeting the standards required to confer eligibility to the British Psychological Society’s Register of Applied Psychology Practice Supervisors. (RAPPS).

In the interest of both clients and counselling practitioners, professional bodies for Counselling and Psychotherapy require that their members incorporate Supervision into their clinical practice.

Supervision is an ethical imperative. Working under Supervision means that a Counsellor or Psychotherapist reviews their work with clients, their professional development and their personal development as well.

The course provided a theoretical overview of Clinical Supervision along with its practical application within a range of practice environments.

The Counsellors are registered members of the British Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy, (BACP). These Counsellors either work or are volunteer counsellors at the Citizens Advice Bureau.

BACP requires that all their registered members receive Supervision in respect of their therapeutic work.