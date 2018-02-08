Open Day at Waterport Terraces Day Centre

The ‘Waterport Terraces Day Centre for the Elderly’ opened its doors to the public on Wednesday 7th February 2018.

The Care Agency staff were able to display the Centre’s philosophy of care throughout the day, demonstrating how it is put into practice.

It provided an opportunity for people within the community to experience a first-hand encounter of the Centre’s essence of care, as well as the chance to discuss matters relating to the elderly in our community. The Day Centre prides itself on offering friendly support and advice to all who attend, which are values that make it such a popular service.

The Centre, which has been operational since January 2014, includes a purpose built kitchen, a dining area and spacious areas, where attendees can enjoy a wide range of therapeutic activities. Activities include physical exercises, arts and crafts, baking and cake decorations, singing and outings into the community, amongst others. Meals are available at the Centre and include a breakfast on arrival and a three course mid-day meal.

The service is aimed at individuals who would benefit from social interaction and have a range of mild to moderate physical difficulties that may reduce their ability to easily access general services in our community. It is open to persons over 60, who are eligible to receive services in Gibraltar, and is not restricted to any specific catchment area. Any person interested in attending can self-refer and referrals are accepted from friends or relatives. These can be submitted to the ‘Adult Social Services’, at 16 Governor’s Parade or directly at the Day Centre. Following a referral, assessments are then carried out in order to prioritise admittances and ensure the specific needs of the person can be met.

Natalie Tavares, CEO for the Care Agency explained how attending day centres like these could benefit older persons: “Persons who attend the centre often remark on how their quality of lives has improved by taking part in activities and meeting up with their peers. Whilst visitors enjoy their time at the Centre, families can enjoy peace of mind, knowing that their relatives are in a caring and safe environment.”

￼The Minster for Health, Care and Justice, the Honourable Neil F. Costa MP attended the Open Day and commented: “I was truly impressed to see, once again, this wonderful Day Centre in operation and catch up with many of our visitors. When you speak with them, you see first-hand, and appreciate, the real benefits that this service provides to our elderly and how much they cherish their time at the Centre. The relaxed and friendly atmosphere offers visitors, who may not have the chance otherwise, to socialise with their friends, enjoy meaningful activities and form new friendships. Further,visiting the Centre,in many cases, may allow a person to live in their own home for a longer period and delay the need for residential care.”