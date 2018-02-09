HMS Queen Elizabeth Arrives in Gibraltar

HMS Queen Elizabeth makes Gibraltar her first port of call outside of the United Kingdom.

The Government of Gibraltar have said it is delighted to welcome HMS Queen Elizabeth to her British home in the Mediterranean.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is currently on a 6-week deployment to undertake Operational Training, and will berth throughout her stay alongside the Western Arm of the Port, next to the Cruise Terminal, which is deep enough to accommodate the ship.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC, along with His Excellency the Governor, the Deputy Chief Minister and other local dignitaries, have been invited on board for lunch by the Captain. During the lunch, Mr Picardo will welcome the ship and her crew to Gibraltar.

The Chief Minister said, " I and every Gibraltarian will be proud that Gibraltar is able to host HMS Queen Elizabeth at Gibraltar Port on her first stop outside of the United Kingdom. Gibraltar continues to offer an important strategic advantage to the Ministry of Defence, and Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is delighted to offer whatever logistical assistance we are able to. On behalf of the People of Gibraltar, I will present the Captain with a polished cross-section of a stalactite from inside the Rock of Gibraltar to serve as a permanent reminder that the Rock is the Royal Navy’s constant, unwavering and welcoming home in the Mediterranean."