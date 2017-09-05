Cultural Development - Fitness Gallery

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, as part of its cultural development programme, is launching a ‘Fitness Gallery’ initiative, working alongside personal trainer Kezia Lopez.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Gibraltar Exhibition of Modern Art (GEMA), Montagu Bastion in Line Wall Road, on Saturday 7th October 2017 between 9.30am and 12.30pm. The idea is to bring together fitness and art in the same space, in the same vein as similar events happening in cities across the world, such as recently seen at the New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

It also forms part of the autumn cultural programme, and will see GCS heritage art experts giving presentations before the fitness class led by Kezia begins at 10am. The event will also feature fitness, nutrition and beauty pop ups.

The Minister for Culture Steven Linares said:

"I am very proud that our Culture team working alongside Kezia Lopez, are putting in place an initiative that will promote art and sport in the same space, our GEMA gallery.

The Gibraltar Government is fully committed to creating new cultural development programmes and I am delighted that Ms Lopez, who proposed this event, will kick start this initiative. We hope to be able to further this programme in other of our historical cultural venues."

Commenting on the announcement, CEO Designate, Seamus Byrne said:

"Those who attend the event will exercise, work out, and view art. We hope that this cultural development programme will be more of an emotional and powerful experience than merely standing and observing art.

I am confident that the experience will surely change people’s perception of looking at art whilst at the same time supporting GCS marketing initiatives for GEMA as a historical and heritage art Gallery."

The exciting hour long fitness classes are accessible for all fitness level. The participation fee will be £38.00 and includes:

- An Art Presentation

- 1 hour fitness class

- Manicure and shoulder massages courtesy of Aphrodite

- Treats and recipe book courtesy of The Muscle Bakery

- Juices and smoothies courtesy of Supernatural

- GCS goodie bag including a special art book

Also on site, an InMotion stall selling the latest activewear.

Tickets are available online at www.klopezpt.com

For further information please contact GCS Events Department on email: info@culture.gi or Kezia Lopez on email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.