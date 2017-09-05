GTB and GPA Attend Seatrade Europe

The Gibraltar Tourist Board and Gibraltar Port Authority are attending the Seatrade Europe 2017 Cruise & River Cruise Convention being held in Hamburg, Germany, 6-8 September.

The event brings together senior buyers, planners and key decision makers from Europe’s ocean and river cruise lines with suppliers from all sectors of these industries, including senior executives, itinerary planners and technical operators, encompassing all operational aspects of the cruise industry. The popular event facilitates business interactions between all participants, incorporating high-level conference sessions, a showcase exhibition and workshops. It will be held at the modern Hamburg Messe in the northern German port city.

Gibraltar will be represented at the MedCruise stand, of which Gibraltar is a founder member, and meetings are lined up with existing and potential new cruise lines to highlight new shore excursion opportunities and developments on the Rock.

Minister for Tourism and the Port, Gilbert Licudi QC said, “In a strong year for Gibraltar and the cruise industry it is important that we are represented at these events, where we can consistently remind the industry of what our port and destination has to offer. We are often complimented by the industry as to our proactive approach and events like these serve to support the Government’s commitment to the tourism industry and to the Port of Gibraltar.”