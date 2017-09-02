MTV Gibraltar Calling - RGP Dispel Rumours

The RGP is aware of rumours spreading that 'machetes' have been found concealed in the vicinity of the Victoria Stadium complex - clearly these rumours have generated concern amongst the community.

"It is evident these rumours have snowballed from a minor incident dealt with by workers on site and police 3 days ago and which was very quickly discarded as a security concern." explained a spokesperson for the RGP.

"We would like to reassure the public and patrons attending the next two days' music event that the stated rumours doing the rounds on social media are ill founded.

"Notwithstanding, and as with any other major public event we ask the public to remain vigilant and to report any potential suspicious matter or behaviour to a police officer or steward at the venue. At the same time the RGP also condemns rumour mongering designed to create worry amongst our community."