Governor’s Meadow Year 2 take the initiative on recycling

Minister for Education and Environment John Cortes attended a presentation on recycling by Year 2 pupils at Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary School several weeks ago.

At the presentation the pupils, who had been working hard on recycling in the school, asked the Minister to provide recycling bins outside the school. The Minister quickly arranged for these to be provided by the Department of the Environment and on Thursday attended the school to formally present them and thank them for their initiative.

The Minister commented, “It was a real pleasure to be able to meet the request from the children. I was very impressed and very encouraged with their environmental awareness, and very grateful to them and the school staff for this initiative.”