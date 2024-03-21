Supported Needs and Disability Office attend Conference on Autism

The Supported Needs and Disability Office and the Supported Employment team attended the online Annual Professionals’ Conference on empowering professionals to understand autistic experiences.

The Conference explored themes related to autism such as exceeding expectations, dispelling myths, autism and anxiety and systematic disadvantages and understanding how this could affect autistic people in the workplace.

The Supported Needs and Disability Office Manager, Jenny Victory, said: “This Conference has been a chance for the entire office to understand more about experiencing Autism and how we can support persons with autism and their families. It is important to note that although the conference has been on Autism, the theories and skills learnt are still applicable when supporting persons with other neurodiversities. This is because Autism is a wide ranging spectrum with many comorbidities."