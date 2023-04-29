William Crisp completes 40 years' service with Gibraltar Port Authority

CEO and Captain of the Port, John Ghio, recently took the opportunity to congratulate William (known as ‘Willie’) Crisp on reaching the milestone of 40 years’ service with the Gibraltar Port Authority.

Willie joined the Port Department, as it was known at that time, in 1983 as a Seaman/Signalman and was subsequently promoted to the rank of Coxswain.

Willie is currently the longest serving member of the Port’s launch crew, offering a breadth of knowledge and experience to his colleagues.

Minister for the Port, the Hon Vijay Daryanani, commented: “It is unusual nowadays to find individuals who have committed their professional careers to one organisation. Over the years Willie has worked at the Port in different roles. I would like to thank him for his loyalty and service to date”.