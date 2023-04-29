Chief Minister meets UK Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee

The Chief Minister the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP welcomed the members of the UK Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, which is to conduct an inquiry into the Status of the UK’s Overseas Territories in the 21 Century, to No 6 Convent Place.

Those present were William Wragg MP (Chair), Rt Hon David Jones MP, John Stevenson MP, Karin Smyth MP, Lloyd-Russell Moyle MP, Gavin Blake (Clerk) and Dr Patrick Thomas.

The meeting involved a positive and fruitful discussion in which the Chief Minister put forward the Government’s long standing policy to update and modernise the Constitution in order to delist Gibraltar from the United Nations list of Non Self Governing Territories.

The Committee, which is also presently conducting an Inquiry on “The Scrutiny of International Treaties and other international agreements in the 21st century”, later met with the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia on his return from London.