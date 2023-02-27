GHA rolls back mask requirements in non-clinical areas

The Director of Public Health has advised that the levels of winter viruses, including influenza and COVID, circulating in Gibraltar’s population have now decreased. The GHA has therefore removed the requirement for masks to be worn in its non-clinical areas.

Masks will continue to be required in the GHA’s clinical areas and will be offered to patients and visitors. The GHA strongly encourages those who have weakened immune systems to continue to wear masks when attending St Bernard’s Hospital.

Masks will continue to be required in all areas within the Primary Care Centre.

Please continue to take reasonable precautions and avoid visiting the hospital or ERS with symptoms of a cold, flu, diarrhoea or vomiting.