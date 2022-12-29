Govt - Issues Concerning Communications at Air Traffic Control Tower Resolved

The Government confirms that it is informed by the MOD that the issues affecting communications at the Air Traffic Control Tower are now resolved.

Flights will operate normally from Gibraltar Airport tomorrow. Further details on the issues that arose and more permanent solutions to ensure no repetition of these communications issues is expected from the MOD. In the interim, the Government has said it will further withhold payment on the Commercial Use agreement in respect of the downtime suffered these past forty eight hours.

The main communications system is still down but an alternative has been accepted by CAA and MAA whilst a full repair is effected.