Residential Parking Zones Temporarily Suspended Over Festive Period

The Government has announced the temporary suspension of all Residential and District Parking Zones during the festive period from Saturday 24th December 2022 until Monday 2nd January 2023, inclusive.

Parking Zones reverting back to normal on Tuesday 3rd January 2023.

Despite this concession, the public is advised to park responsibly, as obstructing cars will be issued with a fine or towed away.

For more information on the scheme during this period or to report obstructing vehicles, please call the Parking Management hotline on 56748000.