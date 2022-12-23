Festive Season Bus Services – 25th December – 1st January 2023

As part of their Festive Season campaign for safe roads in conjunction with the Royal Gibraltar Police, the Ministry for Transport reminds members of the public to keep themselves and their families’ safe by remembering not to drink and drive.

The Gibraltar Bus Company will provide a limited Bus Service during this period but will maintain its Night Bus Service during Friday and Saturday Nights from 2100 to 0200hrs on 23rd-24th December, and 30th - 31st December. Also note that the Gibraltar Taxi Association will be providing their usual service during this period.

If driving, please remember that the assigned driver should remain teetotal to ensure the safety of the community, especially the most vulnerable road users, pedestrians, cyclists and children.

Please remember that a person could still be over the legal limit the following day after an alcoholic binge.

For further information on specific daytime route time table schedules, visit the Bus Tracker web app https://track.bus.gi/

The Minister for Transport, the Hon Paul J Balban MP, said: “We need to ensure that we may all enjoy our time with family and friends safely and that we remember to respect the law and help support the Royal Gibraltar Police during their Don’t Drink and Drive Campaign. There is no excuse to drink and drive and therefore please avoid driving making full use of the day and night Bus Services instead. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our Bus Drivers, Taxi Drivers and the Royal Gibraltar Police for working these unsociable hours when everyone would prefer to spend this time with loved ones instead, as they work to keep our streets safe this season. Merry Christmas and a Healthy New Year to you all.”