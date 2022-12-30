Update to COVID-19 Testing Requirements for Travellers from China, Macao and Hong Kong

The COVID-19 testing and self-isolation requirements for entry into Gibraltar have been amended in line with the latest advice around the current situation in China.

COVID-19 is currently spreading rapidly in China and whilst China is expected to reopen borders to international travel, the Director of Public Health has recommended that travellers arriving in Gibraltar from China or the Special Administrative Regions of Macao or Hong Kong must be tested, as a precautionary measure.

Air travel requirements for arrivals from China or the Special Administrative Regions of Macao or Hong Kong in the 14-day period preceding entry into Gibraltar.

Any person (aged 8 years or over) arriving by air who has been to China or the Special Administrative Regions of Macao or Hong Kong in the 14 days preceding their arrival in Gibraltar will be required to adhere to the following:

• Purchase a COVID-19 PCR test and take this test 48 hours prior to their arrival into Gibraltar.

• Be prepared to present their negative COVID-19 PCR test result to airline staff prior to boarding.

• Report the fact that they have been to China or the Special Administrative Regions of Macao or Hong Kong to an officer of the Borders and Coastguard Agency and be prepared to present their negative COVID-19 PCR test result on their arrival in Gibraltar.

• If symptoms develop or they feel unwell call 111 immediately. If calling from an international number, they must dial (+350) 20072266 and asked to be transferred to 111.

Land or sea travel requirements for arrivals from China or the Special Administrative Regions of Macao or Hong Kong in the 14-day period preceding entry into Gibraltar.

Any person (aged 8 years or over) arriving by land or sea who has been to China or the Special Administrative Regions of Macao or Hong Kong in the 14 days preceding their arrival in Gibraltar will be required to adhere to the following:

• Report the fact that they have been to China or the Special Administrative Regions of Macao or Hong Kong to an officer of the Borders and Coastguard Agency (Gibraltar Port Authority in the case of arrivals by sea).

• They will be required to either:

o Take a COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours prior to their arrival into Gibraltar and present their negative COVID-19 PCR test result to an officer of the Borders and Coastguard Agency on entering Gibraltar; or

o Book their COVID-19 PCR test before arriving in Gibraltar to be taken within 24 hours of their arrival into Gibraltar. They will be required to contact a private test provider to arrange their COVID-19 PCR test. A list of approved private COVID-19 PCR Test providers can be found on https://www.gha.gi/public-health/. They must consent to the private test provider advising 111 of their result.

• If opting to take a COVID-19 PCR test within 24 hours of arrival in Gibraltar, the following measures will also apply:

o Self-isolate immediately upon arrival and until such time as a person authorised by Director of Public Health has confirmed a negative result for their arrival COVID-19 PCR Test. If they are staying in a hotel, they must remain in their room and not use any of the public areas.

o Public transport is not to be used until such time as they have received confirmation of a negative result of their COVID-19 PCR test.

o If any COVID-19 test proves positive, the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) will issue the individual with further instructions.

• If symptoms develop or they feel unwell call 111 immediately even if they have been swabbed. If calling from an international number, they must dial (+350) 20072266 and asked to be transferred to 111.

Instructions applicable to Seafarers

Applicable Instructions. Gibraltar Port Authority – Port Circulars

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: 'Gibraltar has enjoyed low levels of COVID-19 circulation for some time now and it is important that we take every precaution to stay that way. However it is equally important to state that the risk level to Gibraltar remains very low and the testing of travellers from China is a precautionary measure only. Making sure your vaccines are all up to date, as well as simple measures like washing your hands are the best ways to continue to protect yourself and your family.'