Temporary Relocation of Civic Amenity Site

The public is reminded that deposition of household rubble (small quantities) WEEE and bulky household items including paint, that cannot be disposed of at smaller recycling points, must be deposited at the eco-park located behind Devils Tower Road at 8 Flint Road until access to the civic amenities can be restored.

The Eco park is open 7 days a week, excluding public holidays. Opening hours are Monday to Saturday from 8am to 8pm, and Sunday from 8am to 5pm.