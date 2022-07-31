Showering Facilities Available for Affected Areas

Following a meeting of the Strategic Coordinating Group dealing with water disruption that has met this evening, the Government has been advised that water supply to the affected areas in Gibraltar, namely the lower south district is unlikely to return before midday tomorrow.

Other areas of south district and the upper town may take even longer as stocks are replenished.

For those members of the public without any water supply at home, the Government has made available the following locations for showers.

These will open tomorrow at the following times:

Eastern Beach: 7am -8pm

Tercentenary Sports Hall at Victoria Stadium: 7:30-11:30pm

Members of the public are reminded to take all the necessary showering materials with them.