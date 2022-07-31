200,000 Litres of Non-Potable Water Imported by Sea

The Ministry of Environment has imported 200,000 litres of non-potable water overnight as a contingency measure following restrictions to non-essential use of water.

This water will be used for street flushing, green areas in the community as well as wildlife in Alameda Park.

The decision was made as non-potable water is not treated to drinking water standards and is not meant for human consumption. Therefore, this measure does not hamper any efforts, or delay the importation of the water being brought in by land for human consumption.

Additionally, by importing non-potable water, the Ministry of Environment aims to relieve the pressure off AquaGib’s supply whilst their stock levels are replenished. The importation of non-potable water by sea is expected to continue for some days to minimise the impact to wildlife and green areas across Gibraltar.

Chief Scientist, Dr Liesl Mesilio, said: “This contingency measure is vital for ensuring that we can keep wildlife and green areas alive despite the water restrictions that have been in place for some days. We hope that this non-potable supply will continue over the following days, which will allow AquaGib to replenish their stocks sufficiently before we return to normal water distribution."

The Minister for Environment, the Hon Prof John Cortes, said: “I would like to thank all those who have made this possible, as well as those working around the clock to ensure that street flushing, our wildlife and green areas can be maintained as well as possible under these circumstances and during the hottest time of the year. Green areas like Commonwealth Park are enjoyed by many in the community, and if not watered for 3 days would have to be completely replaced at huge cost. By safeguarding the grass, we will not have to cause further disruption to the public later in the year. We will continue to import non-potable water by sea until the water supply issues are resolved."