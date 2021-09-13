LGBTQ+ Survey

On the 28th June 2021, the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, widely considered as the catalyst to the Gay liberation movement, the Minister for Equality launched Gibraltar’s first online LGBTQ+ Survey.

The aim of the survey is for HM Government of Gibraltar, through the Ministry of Equality to learn about the different issues that affect LGBTQ+ people in Gibraltar. This survey provides an anonymous platform for the LGBTQ+ community to have their voices heard.

'Since the survey was launched a total of over 176 people have completed the Survey to date, but we encourage others to have their say. Results from the survey will help Government have an insight into the different issues that might concern the LGBTQ+ community and help create a strategy. The survey will close on the 30th September 2021.'

The Survey can be accessed through the following link: https://govgibraltar.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_a4R5XLjCJdXGO9g

or by visiting the website: www.gibraltar.gov.gi/department-equality.

If you encounter any problems with accessing or completing the form please e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or telephone +350 20046253.

The Minister for Equality, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, MP said: “I am very excited by the positive response that this LGBTQ+ Survey has received so far and by how many people have already actually participated. A survey of this type has never been done by a Government in Gibraltar before and I am very proud to be able to provide LGBTQ+ people with a discreet platform to voice their views. I hope that as many people as possible, from the LGBTQ+ community, participate in order for us to have a better picture of their issues. Equal treatment of other human beings, regardless of their sexual preference or gender identity, is extremely important in a modern and diverse society and by doing this survey, Government is taking relevant and appropriate steps in understanding what the local LGBTQ+ issues are so that it can then take the necessary measures to address these.”