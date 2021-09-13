Dr Bhatti Receives Medallion of Honour

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, together with Minister for Public Health John Cortes, met with the outgoing Director of Public Health Dr Sohail Bhatti at No 6 Convent Place.

The Chief Minister took the opportunity to thank Dr Bhatti for his work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and presented him with the Gibraltar Medallion of Honour in recognition of his extraordinary contribution, which was bestowed on him by the Gibraltar Parliament with the approval of the Government and the official Opposition.

Dr Bhatti was also presented with a portrait, commissioned from local artist Leslie Gaduzo, which forms part of a series of portraits of those who orchestrated Gibraltar’s COVID-19 response.