Inaugural Visit by HMS Prince of Wales to Gibraltar

HMS Prince of Wales will arrive in Gibraltar on Tuesday 6 July for a programmed logistics visit. This inaugural visit to Gibraltar will also be her first non-UK port visit.

The Queen Elizabeth class carrier has a minimum crew complement of around 700 personnel with the full complement increasing to around 1600 when aircraft are onboard. Weighing 65,000 tonnes she has a top speed of 25 knots and two 33-tonne propellers, designed to deliver around 50,000 horsepower each. With a flight deck measuring 70 metres wide by 280 metres she can embark 36 F-35B and four Merlin Helicopters. She is the seventh ship to carry the name, with the first being launched in 1765.

Commanded by Captain Darren Houston RN, HMS Prince of Wales has recently completed sea trials off the south coast of England. During this visit to Gibraltar, Captain Houston will hand over command of the ship to a new Commanding Officer, Captain Stephen Higham OBE RN.