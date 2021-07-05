Rock Boulder Park

The Rock Boulder Park is the newest attraction at the King’s Bastion Leisure Centre and replaces the Ice Skating Rink which had to close last year for environmental reasons.

Bouldering is a form of indoor climbing that does not require the use of ropes or harnesses. In the past decade, bouldering has greatly increased in popularity as it provides a challenging and active low impact sport that increases stamina, strengthens muscles and improves flexibility and coordination.

The Park occupies an area of 25m x 15m and the climbing walls were constructed by Gatowalls, one of the leading names in the industry.

Prices start as low as £5 for a single admission and the park also offers one-month and six-monthly membership rates. There is also a special rate for combined use of both the Boulder Park and Fitness Gym.

The Park is open every day from 9.00 to 23.00.

The minimum age is six and it also cater for children’s parties. The climbing holds are graded depending on the different climbing skill levels and range from beginners to expert.

Boulder Park staff are all experienced climbers who will carry out an induction for first time climbers and will assist with the coaching.