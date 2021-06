RGP Appeal to the Public

The RGP are appealing for the public’s assistance to locate Gareth Mauro (38) of Mid Harbour Estate in order to help with police enquiries.

In a statement, the RGP said that it is understood he now lives away from Gibraltar but that he continues to visit the Rock.

Anyone with any information about Gareth Mauro is asked to contact the RGP on 20072500 or, anonymously, on https://www.police.gi/report-online