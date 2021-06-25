Gibraltar Votes an Overwhelming 'Yes' !

62% of Voters are in favour of the new Crimes (Amendment Act) 2019 which changes the law that regulates Abortion in Gibraltar.

12,343 of the electorate voted yesterday, representing just 52.88% of registered voters. Compared to 83.64% that voted in the 2016 EU Referendum, the Chief Minister later urged all those that did not cast a vote to reflect on why they had chosen to not exercise their democratic right.

The result was announced after midnight by the Referendum Administrator Paul Martinez, at the University of Gibraltar.

Today's result marks an important milestone in Gibraltar's history, one that reflects the mindset of a progressive society that believes in bodily autonomy, in trusting women and healthcare professionals.

The 'Gibraltar for Yes' Campaign had this to say on their social media platform:

"It has been a long, emotional and gruelling journey these last three years, however, more importantly, it has been liberating! Because nothing should be unspeakable...thankfully, taking inspiration from Ireland, we started the conversation on access to abortion in Gibraltar society. Slowly, we broke the silence; you bravely revealed your secret stories, which you were ashamed of, and we listened empathetically and held your hand; we stood up for and defended your rights against frequent, and sometimes aggressive, opposition and scaremongering; we smashed the taboo, shame and stigma and we did not judge you; we stood by you and today, we pledge that we will continue to do so."

The Gibraltar Pro-Life Movement published the following on their facebook page:

"Sadly, this wasn't our day. But we will remain committed to the vision that we share for Gibraltar, a Gibraltar that will once again protect unborn babies in our law and welcome them in life and support their mothers. For now, take a break and remember that all the work you did to educate people about the injustice of abortion WAS worthwhile. It will have an impact, even if we don't see that impact in today's result. Our day will come again. Gibraltar's heart will keep beating"