HM Customs Seize 2 Consignments of Cannabis Resin

A 48-year-old woman was remanded in custody yesterday after she was arrested by HM Customs for possession of cannabis resin related to two separate incidents.

The first dates back to the 29th April 2021, when officers of the Controls Section seized two packages containing a combined weight of 3.607kg of the controlled drug. These were being sent by courier to a UK address, under false names.

An investigation continued to determine the true identity of the female concerned. Officers of the Investigation Branch then circulated information regarding the true identity of the suspect.

On 26th May 2021, Enforcement Officers of the Outfield and Four Corners stations, in collaboration with the Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team and Dog Section, arrested Ella DRAPER, a UK national resident in Spain. Upon searching the vehicle, a further package was detected weighing 1.05kg for which she was further arrested.

The case against the defendant has been adjourned until 1st June 2021. The Collector wishes to congratulate officers for the good work and for the joint efforts in apprehending the offender.