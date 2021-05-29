Elderly Residential Services Updated Visiting Procedure

Elderly Residential Services have announced that following Public Health advice, it will be moving towards Phase 5 of its COVID-19 De-escalation plan.

Alongside Gibraltar’s Director of Public Health, Dr Sohail Bhatti, ERS have been working with the GHA’s Consultant Microbiologist and the GHA COVID-19 Laboratory to create a safe de- escalation plan and visiting procedure for all ERS sites.

In order to continue to safeguard and protect all our Residents, the following measures have been approved:

Visits will be permitted as long as there are no confirmed positive cases in ERS sites.

In line with Public Health recommendations, in the event that a positive COVID-19 case is detected, visiting in that particular site will be suspended until the situation is resolved.

Visits will be permitted daily from 1pm to 6 pm.

PPE must continue to be worn indoors at all times.

Social distancing must be maintained at all times between different social bubbles.

Visitors must contact their particular Residential floor in order to book their visit in advance of the allocated visiting times.

Visits will be increased to 2 designated visitors per resident, per day.

Only 1 visitor will be allowed at any given time when the visit is conducted indoors.

More than two visitors will be allowed at the same time when the visit is conducted outdoors.

Visitors will require a negative Antigen Lateral flow test on the respective ERS site prior to their visit.

All visitors must provide proof of receipt of one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination in order to be allowed in to any ERS site during visiting times.

There must be a gap of no more than 14 days between the first dose of vaccine and visit.

Non-vaccinated visitors will be allowed to see their loved ones in the external communal areas in the respective site.

Bella Vista Day Centre and the Respite services will return to full capacity.

Further information can be obtained from ERS Nurse Management by calling 200 70473.