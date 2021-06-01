Ministry of Equality Celebrates Pride Month

The 1st June is the start of Pride Month, an event celebrated in many countries around the world. June was designated Pride month to honour those involved in the Stonewall riots. This is considered one of the most important events leading to the Gay liberation movement.

To commemorate Pride Month, Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar will this year be celebrating in a visually colourful way. A number of rainbow flags will be flown on this day, at the land frontier, at No 6 Convent Place, and outside St Bernard’s Hospital. The Minster for Equality will also display the flag in her office for the duration of the month. The Moorish Castle will also be brightly lit up with the LGBTQ+ rainbow colours tonight. The Ministry for Equality will also mark the occasion in other ways during June.

The Ministry of Equality has said it would also like to encourage the public to view and share a video the Ministry published in 2019 with the aim of raising awareness of LGBTQ+ matters and to promote respect and inclusion for all members of the community, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. The video can be viewed on HM Government’s Facebook page or on the Ministry of Equality website: www.gibraltar.gov.gi/department-equality

Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar says it is keen to remove discrimination wherever it is found and has in the last few years worked towards delivering further equality for the LGBTQ+ community. The Civil Partnership Act in 2014 and then the Civil Marriage Amendment Act in 2016 not only recognised legal relationships for same sex couples, but also paved the way for adoption by same sex couples. In 2013 legislation was enacted which outlawed homophobic hate crime and speech and in 2015 this protection was further extended for people who undergo gender reassignment.

The Minister for Equality, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, and MP said: “The importance of raising awareness in relation to the LGTBQ+ issues cannot be underestimated if we want to build an outright inclusive society in Gibraltar, while we are working on issues throughout the year, the month of June of the perfect opportunity to raise awareness. As a Government, we have pioneered landmark equality legislation for the LGTBQ+ community and we must encourage equal treatment of everyone regardless of their sexual preference or gender identity. It is on days like today that these issues are remembered and brought to the fore with the aim of encouraging debate and a change of attitudes. We will celebrate with colour and a sense of pride with the realisation that Gibraltar is more inclusive today than it has ever been and our work will continue.”