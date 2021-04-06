Courtesy Call by Senator Antonio Gutierrez Limones

The Chair of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Spanish Senate, Senator Antonio Gutierrez Limones, paid a courtesy call on the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo today.

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia and the Attorney General Michael Llamas were also present in the meeting.

The discussion centred on matters of common interest in particular on the matters that are the usual well known views of Gibraltar and the Campo which plague so many people's views of the area.

The Chief Minister said: "I am very pleased to have received Antonio and to have had a chance to have a discussion about the issues that are relevant to the reality of impetus that the day to day lives of Gibraltarians and people in the region around us.“