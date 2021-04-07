Busy Easter Break at the Youth Service

The Easter holidays have been a fun and busy time for the Gibraltar Youth Service with a wide variety of activities taking place.

At the Youth Centre, members enjoyed a selection of creative arts sessions culminating with a visit to the GEMA Gallery in Montagu Bastion.

Laguna Youth Club held a movie night for club users and were treated with Easter eggs by the Royal Gibraltar Police Charities Committee.

Dolphins Youth Club catered for all age ranges by providing a mix of team building games, pizza making and dodgeball, whilst members of the Plater Youth Club enjoyed arts and crafts sessions, a visit to the Northern Defences and focused on the planning of their upcoming Urban Garden.

These activities offered the young people the opportunity to remain engaged with their youth clubs, their respective youth workers and their friends throughout the Easter period.

For further information on becoming a youth club member or for any general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service please contact Mark Zammit, Principal Youth Officer on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 20078637.