Parliament Closed to Public due to COVID-19 Measures

Parliament is scheduled to next meet on Friday 15th January 2021 at 3:00 pm.

The Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus) (Health Protection Measures No.4) Regulations 2021 that were published on 2nd January 2021 state that a person, for the purposes of the protection of the health of oneself and others from Coronavirus, is prohibited from leaving their place of residence except in certain circumstances set out in these regulations.

These regulations do not permit for a member of the public to attend a meeting of Parliament. Therefore, in order to reduce the risk of spread of the virus, the meeting of Parliament will be closed to the public.

However, the meeting will be televised on GBC and streamed on the Parliament’s website www.parliament.gi for those wishing to view the proceedings.