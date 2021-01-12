Government Confirms Death with COVID-19

The Government has said it is saddened to confirm the death of a resident of Elderly Residential Services related to COVID-19.

The resident was a man aged 95 – 100 years old, who died last night of old age. The resident had tested positive for COVID-19 on 3rd January 2021, although COVID-19 was not the cause of death. Government have confirmed this will be reported in today’s statistics as a death with COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘The loss of any member of our community for any reason is extremely saddening and my thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the deceased. Although COVID-19 was not the cause of death, it is heart breaking that this individual was also positive for COVID-19 in their final days.

‘The rollout of Gibraltar’s vaccination programme brings us a significant step closer to being reunited with our loved ones, but we must not become complacent. Even if you have received a vaccine, please remember that immunity can take weeks to develop, and you must continue to take every precaution. Stay home, wear a mask, wash your hands, and call 111 if you develop any symptoms.’