111 Call Centre and Contact Tracing Bureau

The GHA’s 111 call centre and Contact Tracing Bureau has been experiencing an unprecedented volume of calls and positive test results and may not have been able to get through to everyone as soon as it would have liked.

The GHA would like to reassure the public that additional staff have been mobilised to speed up the process, even today Christmas Day.

If you are showing Covid symptoms please stay home and contact 111. If you have difficulty getting through to 111, please note that the service is receiving an overwhelming number of calls and there may be a delay in getting through.

If you believe you are a close contact of someone who has tested positive and you have not heard from the Contact Tracing Bureau yet, please stay home and isolate and you will be called as soon as possible.

If you are awaiting the result of your Covid test please stay home and isolate until you receive your test result.

Stay home, stay safe, do not mix with other households.