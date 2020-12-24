Government and Teachers' Union Discuss Education in January

Following the Chief Minister’s announcement that the start of the Spring Term at school will be delayed until Monday 11th January, with the possibility of schools not opening until some weeks later not being discarded, the Minister for Education John Cortes hosted a virtual meeting on Tuesday with representatives of the Department of Education and the Teachers’ Union NASUWT.

Discussion centred on planning the delivery of online learning should that become necessary, and on working towards ensuring that those examinations due in January can proceed.

Meetings will continue through the school holiday period, and will include discussion with the Senior Teams in the schools.