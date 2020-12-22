Freezers to Store COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive in Gibraltar

The freezers that will store Gibraltar’s supply of COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Gibraltar today. The COVID-19 vaccination programme is expected to begin in the middle of January.

Each freezer can store up to 60,000 doses of the vaccine at temperatures of up to -82 degrees Celsius.

Government have said that the vaccination programme will be the best way to protect the most vulnerable from COVID-19 and the news of the arrival of the storage freezers today is extremely welcome news.

Minister with responsibility for Health and for Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento, said: "The GHA team team guided by the Director of Public Health, in conjunction with the office of the Civil Contingencies Co-ordinator are working extremely hard in devising the vaccination programme. The arrival of the freezers today is an important step and we are ready to receive the vaccines in early January".