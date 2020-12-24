Mental Health Support

The GHA's Mental Health Services will continue to operate during the Christmas period and support will always be available.

'If you are struggling with your mental health and need support, please contact the GHA’s mental health services on the following numbers:

• Ocean Views Reception: 20078807

• The Mental Health Liaison Team (via Ocean Views Reception): 20078807. You can also ask to speak to them by attending via the Accident and Emergency Department at St Bernard’s Hospital.

• Community Mental Health Team (CMHT): 20042307 / 20041659

• Mental Health e-mail service (24 hrs): This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The GHA’s mental health liaison team are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to provide assessments, support and reassurance to both service users and their families in times of need. Nurse Liaisons are highly qualified charge nurses, experienced in mental health.

The Mental Health Liaison team can be contacted via Ocean Views on 200 78807 or via the Accident and Emergency Department at St Bernard’s Hospital.

Keep safe this Christmas and look after your mental health.