Testing Children with a Runny Nose - Results within 1 Hour

It is that time of the year when many of our children have a runny nose and are reaching for tissues (and sleeves) to wipe their noses. This year, handing them a packet of tissues isn’t enough, as you try to decipher whether your child’s runny nose is caused by seasonal allergies, colds or COVID-19.

It can be tricky to decide whether or not to keep your child at home. How can we be sure if a runny nose is just that? The answer is we cannot and in the current climate, why risk it? It could be COVID-19 and your child could unintentionally be spreading the virus to their family and friends.

Parents and guardians are being urged to take their child down to the drive-through for a test if they have a runny nose. The drive-through is open from 7.30am to 6.30pm on weekdays and 7.30am to 11.30am on weekends, and no appointment is needed, just pop in. Your child will be assessed and tested, and the results will be sent to you via SMS within an hour. This means if the results are negative, your child can safely continue with their plans to enjoy the day.