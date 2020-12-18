New Year Classical Concert

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, will present the 2021 New Year Classical Concert. The event will be organised for the Government of Gibraltar by the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society.

The production, entitled a “New Year’s Concert,” will feature the well-known orchestra, ‘The European Sinfonietta,’ conducted by Karel Mark Chichon OBE FRAM.

This musical extravaganza will begin with a children’s performance, at 6pm, followed by the adult concert, at 7pm. Both will be pre-recorded and aired on the 4th January 2021 on the Music Box Channel, available on umee, Sofi and Gibfibre. They will also be streamed on the Gibraltar Cultural Services Facebook page. The programme, which is full of surprises, will include well known works from Mozart, Tchaikovsky, and others, geared for the whole family to enjoy.

For this year’s event, and due to Covid-19 regulations, the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society will put forward a smaller orchestra; to comply with the limit on numbers and allow for social distancing. The children’s concert will consist of a compilation of recordings at home, undertaken by the children themselves with their musical instruments.

The Minister for Culture, the Hon Dr John Cortes MP said: “Yet again we see a cultural activity produced in a different way, sadly into 2021. But it is happening, and, like we have been ensuring throughout the pandemic at Culture the show goes on. I am very pleased indeed that the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society have been able to deliver this concert, and sincerely thank them for making it happen. We are particularly privileged this year to have our very own Karel directing the Orchestra. I like to think that this marks the start of a great year for Culture.”

James Lasry, chairman of the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society said “We have had to be particularly creative this year to produce concerts for both children and adults that are safe and appealing. We are particularly gratified that Maestro Chichon has stepped into the breach to deliver a first class concert.”