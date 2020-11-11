Autumn Bookmark Competition 2020

The annual Bookmark Competition is organised on behalf of the Ministry of Culture by Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group. The competition attracted a total of 243 entries.

The Minister for Culture, the Hon Prof John Cortes, presented the awards at a closed event on Tuesday 10th November 2020 at 4.30pm at the Mario Finlayson Gallery, City Hall.

The overall results as follows:

Overall Winner - Mia Hook

Winner School Year’s 3–6 - Amabel Carruthers

Winner School Year’s 7–10 - Mia Hook

Adult Winner - Helen Mumford

Highly Commended:

Ruby Brooks - School Years 3-6

Josephine Anne Gingell - School Years 3-6

Jack Owen Hill - School Years 3-6

Alexia Israel - School Years 3-6

Arianne Parody - School Years 3-6

Gabriella Risso - School Years 3-6

Nooran Tizniti - School Years 3-6

Kate Vinent - School Years 3-6

Sofia Ashitat - School Years 3-6

Louisanne Brier - School Years 7-10

John Chacon - School Years 7-10

Rohan Chugani - School Years 7-10

Jeremy Ghio - School Years 7-10

Sean Francis Ballester - School Years 7-10

Adult Category

Due to no entries in this year’s 11-13 category, the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group have introduced the Dyslexia Support Group Award as an alternative prize for this year’s competition.

This was awarded to Maya Bezalel Baharal.

Commenting on the event, the Minister for Culture, the Hon Prof John Cortes, said: “The Bookmark Competition gives another dimension to culture and adds a literary angle to HM Government autumn cultural programme. I am extremely pleased with the high number of entries, but more importantly, with the quality of the entries. I would like to thank everyone involved in this venture, including the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group, the Department of Education and especially the adjudicators who judged the competition. However, I would like especially thank the many individuals who have designed a bookmark, and in doing so allowed us to enjoy their excellent work.”

Stuart Byrne GDSG Chairperson, said: "The Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group would like to thank all the participants for all their entries and hopes that in the process of doing research for their bookmark designs they found out a little bit more about Dyslexia. We also want to thank the Ministry of Culture and the Department of Education in making this a success and part of the annual Cultural Programme."

Amabel Carruthers, Winner School Year’s 3-6

Helen Mumford, Adult Winner

Maya Bezalel Baharal, Dyslexia Support Group Award