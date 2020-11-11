Government Confirms First Death in Gibraltar from COVID-19

Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar is saddened to report that Gibraltar has lost its first resident to COVID-19.

The deceased was aged between 90 and 95 years old, a woman who was a resident of Elderly Residential Services. The COVID-19 infection led to bacterial pneumonia. Additionally, she had suffered from underlying medical conditions.

The Government has said it expresses its deep condolences to the family and on behalf of the people of Gibraltar. His Excellency The Governor, who co-chairs the COVID-19 Platinum Command Group, has been informed and is greatly saddened by the news. He extends his heartfelt sympathies.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo, said: ‘It is with great sadness that we announce the first resident of Gibraltar dying due to COVID-19. Our heartfelt condolences go to the friends and family of the deceased. This is a harrowing reminder of the dangers of this virus, particularly for those who are the most vulnerable to its worst effects. It is up to each and every one of us to do everything we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and isolate it as soon as we can.

‘The team at Elderly Residential Services have done everything possible to treat this patient as well as to slow the spread of COVID-19 and their efforts have been nothing but heroic. The numbers of residents with COVID-19 at ERS is now down to 5. For this they all deserve our sincerest thanks. Placing ERS on lockdown was a difficult decision but the right one in the face of the outbreak there which is currently under control. That lockdown will, therefore, now continue indefinitely.’