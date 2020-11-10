New Apprenticeship Program for Insurance Sector

The Ministry for Economic Development has partnered up with Senate Insurance Brokers to offer a new apprenticeship program focused on Gibraltar’s Insurance Sector.

Six apprentices will be taking the course leading to the Certificate from the Chartered Insurance Institute. These apprentices are being placed with local insurance companies for the practical hands on experience and at the end of their course will be offered employment.

The training venue for the course at the World Trade Center is provided through the sponsorship of the World Trade Center and Regus that plays an important role in our economy in providing Office accommodation for startups. The Ministry for Economic Development said it is very grateful for their participation and support.

The Certificate in Insurance is a core qualification for insurance staff working across all sectors of the profession. The Certificate develops core knowledge and confidence of the key disciplines needed and subsequent studies specialise according to student’s interests and career requirements.

It provides a grounding in basic general insurance principles including the regulatory environment, key disciplines of underwriting and claims, in addition to popular products such as motor, household, healthcare and packaged commercial insurances.

This initiative is part of the Post Brexit National Economic Plan training strategy to deliver training for employment leading to better paid jobs in the private sector and also to lessen Gibraltar’s dependence on imported labour, using better our existing human resources to deliver a higher productivity economy.